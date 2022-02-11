Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Health Care District of Palm Beach County to provide access to COVID-19 antiviral pills

Paxlovid, molnupiravir will be available at 10 clinics
items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication molnupiravir. An experimental COVID-19 drug that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill to treat the coronavirus faces one final hurdle Tuesday: A panel of government experts will scrutinize data on the medication from drugmaker Merck. (Merck & Co. via AP, File)
Virus Outbreak-Treatment-Merck
Posted at 12:53 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 12:53:33-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Access to FDA-approved COVID-19 pills is getting a little easier for high-risk patients in Palm Beach County.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County announced Friday that both Paxlovid and molnupiravir will be available in their network of 10 C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics starting Monday.

Clinic providers will be able to prescribe both of the COVID-19 oral antiviral pills at no cost for patients who are at the highest risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness.

This includes patients as young as 12 years old with weakened immune systems, such as transplant patients, cancer patients and older adults who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are within the first five days of experiencing symptoms.

Both antiviral pills work best when taken within the first few days of having COVID-19.

The medications have been difficult to find in Florida since they were both approved by federal regulators in December.

Health officials continue to encourage the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to avoid serious illness and hospitalization.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Medal count