Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Greenacres to host mass vaccination event Thursday

450 shots of Moderna vaccine to be distributed
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Moderna Vaccine
Posted at 2:42 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 14:42:35-04

GREENACRES, Fla. — The city of Greenacres and the Florida Department of Health are partnering to host a mass vaccination event on Thursday.

According to a tweet from the city, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city’s community center located at 501 Swain Blvd.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

This event, which is by appointment only, will be offering 450 shots of the Moderna vaccine.

All participants must be 18 years of age or older and available to receive their second dose on May 27.

Click here to schedule an appointment for the Greenacres vaccination event.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right