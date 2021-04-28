Greenacres to host mass vaccination event Thursday

GREENACRES, Fla. — The city of Greenacres and the Florida Department of Health are partnering to host a mass vaccination event on Thursday.

According to a tweet from the city, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city’s community center located at 501 Swain Blvd.

This event, which is by appointment only, will be offering 450 shots of the Moderna vaccine.

All participants must be 18 years of age or older and available to receive their second dose on May 27.

Click here to schedule an appointment for the Greenacres vaccination event.