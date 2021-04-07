Gov. Ron DeSantis received Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, according to his office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis received the coronavirus vaccine last week, according to a statement from his office Wednesday.

DeSantis received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single dose.

The governor previously hinted he might receive the shot on camera but instead received his dose without the media present.

The decision came even as governors elsewhere across the political spectrum have been vaccinated publicly to reassure Americans that the shots are safe.

DeSantis previously said earlier this month he would get vaccinated soon.

The governor's administration has been working to get Floridians inoculated against a virus that has killed nearly 34,000 people statewide and infected more than 2 million others in the state.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida has been under scrutiny and received national attention following a story that aired Sunday on CBS's "60 Minutes."

DeSantis spent Tuesday and Wednesday calling the story "lies" and "a piece of horse manure" in an attack on corporate media.