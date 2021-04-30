Free mental health event helping to empower and engage Palm Beach County teens

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A free event is helping to encourage, engage and empower teens dealing with the pressures of the pandemic.

For 15-year-old Lake Worth High School student Love Charles, socializing is her favorite activity.

“It’s really fun,” she said.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed her social scene.

“It has really been a roller coaster,” Charles said.

“What was the toughest part,” WPTV reporter Sabirah Rayford asked.

“You know sometimes when you’ll be like feeling a little bit down, so you want to reach out to someone, but you don’t really have anyone to turn to. I think that’s the toughest part,” she said.

So, this Saturday, Love is helping to lead a Youth Summit to aim at encouraging, engaging, and empowering teens.

“They’re going to be talking about stress management and there’s also going to be college info and stuff,” Charles said. “I think it’s going to be really good.”

Palm Beach County Behavioral Health Coalition is putting on the free hybrid virtual, in-person event with help from non-profits and businesses in the community.

“We want to be able to give the tools and the resources so that students can get to mental wellness but then they could also take these tips and use them in the community to make bigger change they want to see in the world,” Alexa Lee said.

Lee is with the Behavioral Health Coalition. She said it’s important to know warning signs like a change in behavior.

“So, with mental health, we want to get before that crisis situation of stage four, the earlier that we can intervene at stage one or stage two the more likely that the healing is going to be quicker and faster,” Lee said.

To register for the event click here.