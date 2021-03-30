Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Fort Pierce hosting vaccine event Friday

Shot being given at Havert L. Fenn Center
items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
vaccine-generic12.png
Posted at 4:57 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 16:57:01-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce is hosting a vaccine event later this week for people looking to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Havert L. Fenn Center located at 1302 Virginia Ave.

To be eligible to receive a shot at the clinic, residents must be a Florida resident and fall into one of the governor's priority categories.

Click here to register and for more details including eligibility and requirements.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right