Floridians 60 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A new age group joined the search for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday.

Now some seniors who still haven't had success booking vaccine appointments are worried.

Pam Anderson of Boynton Beach got a vaccine appointment for her 88-year-old dad, but couldn't land one for her mom.

"That day 13 people didn't show up at Publix that had appointments," Anderson said.

Pam said it was the end of the day and the pharmacist offered her and her mom the vaccine from leftover doses.

"I was trying to figure out what I could do to help other people," Anderson said.

So she paid it forward by helping seniors she knows find vaccine appointments. Then last week, she saw WPTV's interview with Richard Balint of Palm City, a 70-year-old still struggling to book appointments for himself and his wife.

"I reached out to you, you passed the information along and I got appointments for Richard and Mary, and it just kind of snowballed," Anderson said.

Mark Hannah, who lives in another state, emailed WPTV's Michelle Quesada after also watching her story.

He asked how he could get an appointment for his 89-year-old dad in Palm Beach Gardens.

Quesada referred him to Pam, and Monday morning, both Mark and Richard emailed Quesada expressing how grateful they are after Pam helped them get appointments.

"If anybody reaches out to you after this interview you send them on to me. My mother says you're going to have hundreds of people, I'm like, I will sit and do whatever I can do until they don't need me to do it anymore," Anderson said.