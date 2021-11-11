Florida Power and Light workers hold protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Some workers with Florida Power and Light are voicing their displeasure with the vaccine mandate that was recently announced by their parent company.

A group of linemen held a demonstration Thursday along U.S. 1 in Juno Beach outside of the company's headquarters.

A group of FPL linemen workers are demonstrating against the vaccine mandate effective Jan 10, 2022, outside of the company along US-1 in Juno Beach. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/LiuwGdxmTB — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 11, 2021

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at about 9:30 a.m. and spotted a group of people holding American flags and signs that read "The Final Variant is Communism" and "My Last Day at FPL is Jan. 10."

The CEO of NextEra Energy sent a memo on Nov. 1 stating that all employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than Jan. 10.

CEO Jim Robo stated in the letter that "several colleagues" had passed away from the virus.

"Yet, as we have continued to witness growing evidence as to the vaccine's strong efficacy and safety, we have watched as unvaccinated employees and their families experience firsthand the largely avoidable effects of COVID-19," Robo said in the memo.

The company's CEO said 80 percent of NextEra Energy employees have already been fully vaccinated.

"I recognize that not everyone will agree with this decision, but it is the right thing to do for our customers, who depend on each of us to provide the essential service of delivering power to tens of millions of Americans," Robo said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been adamant against requiring workers to be vaccinated against the virus, saying last week that the state will be suing the federal government to stop the new rules from taking effect.

The federal policy would affect tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees.

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily blocked the Biden administration's new vaccine rules.

However, the White House said Monday that businesses should move forward with the requirements despite the ruling.