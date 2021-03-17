Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes $106 million for civics education

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the Sunshine State to lead the nation in civics education.

Speaking at North Collier Regional Park on Wednesday, DeSantis proposed $106 million to improve civics education in schools throughout Florida.

"Now more than ever, it's essential we place an emphasis on civics education in our schools," DeSantis said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes education announcement in Naples

The plan would put an emphasis on the development of high-quality civics education -- the study of the rights and duties of citizenship -- and reward teachers who take part in it.

Under the proposal, the Florida Department of Education would create the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence, which is specialized training to benefit teachers.

"For every teacher completing the training and earning the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence endorsement, they will receive a $3,000 bonus," DeSantis said.

The governor said $16.5 million would go toward additional training, professional development, and classroom support for principals and teachers who want to elevate civics education in their schools.

"We are going to be doing certain civics courses, which are very important. But you can also incorporate civics in other subject matters as well. You can do it in English. You can do, of course, in History and all these other places." DeSantis said.

The governor is asking the Florida Legislature to approve the proposal in it's current legislative session, using money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which was provided to Florida last year through the federal CARES Act.