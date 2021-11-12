Florida Community Health Centers to offer voluntary COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and older in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — Florida Community Health Centers will offer the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to interested Martin County School District students, families and employees ages 5 and older.

Children ages 18 and under must have a parent or legal guardian present to obtain the vaccination.

All individuals receiving the voluntary COVID-19 vaccination must complete a consent form and present it to personnel at the time of the vaccination.

The schools listed below will be giving vaccinations from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. starting next week

JD Parker Elementary School will offer the first dose of the vaccine on Nov. 17 and the second dose on Dec. 8.

Warfield Elementary School will offer the first dose of the vaccine on Nov. 18 and the second dose on Dec. 9.

Port Salerno Elementary School will offer the first dose of the vaccine on Nov. 19 and the second dose on Dec. 10.

For more information, please contact Florida Community Health Centers at 772- 403-5650, or click here.