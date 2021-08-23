Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Florida Atlantic University faculty petition administration to take action against COVID-19

More than 160 faculty members sign petition
items.[0].image.alt
Arthur Mondale
Florida Atlantic University sign
Posted at 10:57 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 10:57:20-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Members of the faculty at Florida Atlantic University are voicing their concerns with school officials concerning COVID-19.

Classes for the fall semester are underway, but a petition is asking the administration to implement a safer campus amid the spike in virus cases and hospitalizations in Florida.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

"The governor continues to play politics with our lives and our students' lives by prohibiting mask mandates and required vaccinations in his bid for re-election in 2022 and national ambitions for 2024," the petition reads.

Faculty members are asking for the school's leadership to implement the following:

  • Require all students, faculty and staff who plan to live, study or work on campus be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
  • Setting up vaccination sites in parking lots, on the breezeway and in other public thoroughfares with high traffic.
  • Send regular emails providing vaccination site locations and hours of operation
  • Make it mandatory that all persons on campus wear masks when indoors
  • Allow faculty to be able to modify their instructional delivery, including changing to in-person classes to fully online if needed

Faculty, students and staff will hold a demonstration at noon Monday at the school's Administration Building to voice their concerns for a safer campus.

More than 160 faculty members have signed the petition.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.