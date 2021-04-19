Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines available today at Palm Beach Outlets

Doses available until 6 p.m. today
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Terry Tang/AP
Vaccination card vaccine I.D.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 11:20:20-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Outlets is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic today until 6 p.m.

Anyone age 16 or older can receive a free Pfizer vaccine and will be automatically scheduled for a second, later dose.

The doses will be distributed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

They are available on a first come, first served basis.

The vaccination site is located in the Palm Beach Outlets parking lot near PetSmart at 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

https://www.palmbeachoutlets.com/directions/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right