Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines available today at Palm Beach Outlets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Outlets is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic today until 6 p.m.

Anyone age 16 or older can receive a free Pfizer vaccine and will be automatically scheduled for a second, later dose.

The doses will be distributed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

They are available on a first come, first served basis.

The vaccination site is located in the Palm Beach Outlets parking lot near PetSmart at 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

