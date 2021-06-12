Doctors warn residents of new COVID strain from India now in the U.S.

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — A new COVID variant has doctors rushing to get residents inoculated against the virus.

"This delta strain is showing that it's far more transmissible than even the alpha strain was by up to 40-50% more transmissible," said Pulmonologist Dr. Mark Pamer.

Pamer has partnered with the City of Port St. Lucie to host pop-up clinics for doses.

So far, he has hosted 11.

He said the new strain that originated in India could prove to be more resistant to treatment.

"With even just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, it was only 33% effective against the delta strain," said Pamer. "With two doses it was up to 88%."

Pamer said the new highly transmissible strain is responsible for six percent of cases in the U.S., up from just one percent one month ago.

"One percent doesn't seem like much but now at six percent in a month, that's really a 600% increase within one month, which is, that's big," said Pamer.

"Seems like the strains, they vary," said John McGrady, resident. "Some are worse or easier than others."

For residents, it's a concern they'll continue to monitor.

"The strain in India is also affecting Europe quite a bit," said Clive Wilson. "That's definitely a concern."

