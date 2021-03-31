Doctors encouraged by Pfizer vaccine on teens

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The news from Pfizer and how its vaccine worked with kids as young as 12 is just what doctors have been hoping for.

"Expecting it is one thing seeing it is another this is good news," said Dr Kartik Cherabuddi at the Universty of Florida.

In a small trial of just over 2,000 volunteers age 12 to 15, Pfizer’s CEO said the vaccine proved to be 100% effective in stopping COVID-19 and with side effects similar to adults.

"I think the first step is it gives the opportunity to vaccinate kids with other medical conditions, like a kid with a condition who might be at high risk than others, kids with childhood cancers, and diabetes," Cherabuddi said.

Those vaccinations could likely start before school starts next fall, as the data from Pfizer now likely will lead to a request for emergency approval.

Other vaccine manufactures such as Moderna are also in trials with young teens.

"I think the main point is in kids the incidence of disease is low and once in a while kids get really sick but mostly not," said Dr. David Dodson, an infectious disease specialist in West Palm Beach. "The important thing is they had to demonstrate safety because that’s what’s really going to sell the vaccine to people to know they’re not hurting their kids."

Since children can spread COVID, Dodson said that eventually getting children vaccinated is the quickest path to getting back to normal.