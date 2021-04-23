Doctor says herd immunity likely to slow as more say no to COVID-19 vaccine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As COVID-19 vaccine supply increases, demand for it seems to be slowing.

"I think we're hitting the group of people who are just totally anti-vaccine in general," Dr. Larry Bush, an infectious disease specialist in Palm Beach County, told WPTV.

Bush said Friday he believes as much as 30% of the population may be either saying no to the vaccine or are still undecided about it.

That kind of number, he said, is likely to slow down reaching herd immunity of COVID-19.

"To get to true herd immunity, you have to get across all ages, all genders, all cultures, all ethnicities," Bush said.

After the initial push to get seniors vaccinated, Bush said, the average age of patients getting COVID-19 in Palm Beach County now is between 37 and 40 years old.

"Most of my friends didn't get it," Mo Sarue said in downtown West Palm Beach. "Because they're scared and because they don't think there's a point."

Brian Van Pelt/WPTV "I just don't feel like there's been enough research, and I'm not comfortable with it," Brenda Polk tells WPTV about her hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Brenda Polk said the decision not to get vaccinated was not something she took lightly.

"I just don't feel like there's been enough research, and I'm not comfortable with it," Polk said.

Bush said the virus is likely to keep spreading among the unvaccinated.

"The more people who get it gives the virus a chance to mutate," He said.