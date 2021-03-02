Department of Health in Martin County to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at Treasure Square Mall

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — COVID-19 vaccinations are coming to the Treasure Coast Square Mall in Jensen Beach beginning Tuesday, March 2.

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County announced Monday that the vaccine will be offered Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for residents 65 and older and health care workers with direct patient contact.

The COVID-19 vaccination operations will now take place in a storefront located at the north end of the mall between Ruby Tuesday and Forever 21. All clients will access the clinic from the parking lot and walk inside to receive their vaccination.

Clients should pre-register here or call 1-866- 201-7037. The vaccine will be offered by appointment only.

According to the department, vaccine supply is limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks.

For more information regarding COVID-19 in Martin County, click here.

