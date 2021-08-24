COVID vaccines being offered across Martin County school campuses this week

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Health Department is offering free covid vaccines to the community over the next week, no appointment is necessary.

The new sites are set up across school campuses through a partnership with the school district.

"The schools are strategically placed throughout the county, the middle and high schools," said Nicholas Clifton, Environmental Health Manager at Martin County Health Department.

On Monday, health officials hosted their first clinic at Anderson Middle School.

"It's just the right thing to do for yourself and for others," said Bill Freeman, who received the shot.

The Pfizer vaccine, administered at the clinic, received full FDA approval for persons twelve years and older on Monday.

"I was on the fence just because I did have the antibodies in me, so I wasn't sure as far as the ramifications of it really," said Freeman. "But just listening to more and more testimonials from people and the doctors, I just decided it was the right thing to do."

The clinics are open to all residents across county lines, not just students and staff.

"It gives us that access to all of the different communities in Martin County and like you said, the familiarity and the openness of the school," said Clifton.

Clifton said 64% of Martin County residents twelve years and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

He's hoping the recent badge of approval from the FDA partnered with the new vaccine sites, will increase shots in arms.

"It is a relief to just get it done and over with," said Freeman.