COVID-19 vaccine safe for children ages 5-11, Pfizer says

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children from 5 to 11 years old.

That announcement comes as pediatric COVID-19 cases in this country have jumped 240% since July, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The trial for this age group included more than 2,000 children and found the vaccine is safe and children developed coronavirus-fighting antibodies on a level equal to teens and young adults when given two doses.

We spoke to a local pediatrician who said these kids were given a smaller dose than the current vaccine used for those 12 and older.

"As pediatricians we learn how to dose things based on weight so that's why this has taken longer for the younger children because the appropriate dose needed to be evaluated and from what Pfizer has released, it is a third of the dose that is for the 12 and older children," said Dr. Shannon Fox-Levine of Palm Beach Pediatrics.

Next, Pfizer will submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.

Dr. Fox believes that could happen as soon as Halloween.