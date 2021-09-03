COVID-19 vaccine requests increasing among Latino community, Caridad Center CEO says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There are renewed vaccination efforts to get shots into the arms of members of Palm Beach County's Latino community.

Laura Kallus, the CEO of the Caridad Center near Boynton Beach, said Friday they are seeing an increase in the demand for both COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.

She said the summer surge of cases from the delta variant has caused a rise in people asking to be tested for the virus.

"In July, we were testing about 80 people, then in August it's gone up to over 200 people," Kallus said.

She said some of that has to do with businesses requiring workers to show proof that they are COVID negative before returning to the workplace.

Regarding an uptick in people coming to the center to be vaccinated, Kallus said the spread of the delta variant has been the main driving force.

"A lot of the people that are coming have gotten COVID, have suffered immensely, either themselves or in their family or friend group, and that is what is bringing them here to be vaccinated," Kallus said.

She said most of the people who come to the Caridad Center for care are essential workers and don't have the privilege of working from home.

Misinformation continues to be the biggest culprit that has caused lower-income individuals to avoid getting the vaccine, according to Kallus.

"As much information and education as we can provide, we do Zoom education trainings ... and that gives people who are hesitant a chance to ask these questions directly and get their questions answered," Kallus said.

The Caridad Center is providing COVID-19 vaccines the last Tuesday and Saturday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. Make an appointment by calling 561-600-1675.