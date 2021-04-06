COVID-19 vaccine pop-clinic opens Tuesday in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Village of Wellington announced Monday that its first vaccine pop-up clinic will open Tuesday, April 6, to eligible participants. However, vaccine availability is limited.

The Village will administer 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting at 9 a.m. at the Mall at Wellington Green.

Vaccines are available on a first-come-first-served basis and priority will be given to those individuals who are 18 and older and are taking part in the Feeding South Florida Food Distribution, which runs from 8:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the mall parking lot.

Vaccines will be distributed as a walk-up, using the Florida Division of Emergency Management's mobile vaccine unit.

Individuals who are not able to get the vaccine Tuesday can follow the Village of Wellington on social media to be notified of future vaccination opportunities in the Village.

Wellington partnered with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Feeding South Florida.

