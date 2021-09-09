COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may be ready by end of September

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may now be ready to go before the end of September.

A West Palm Beach pharmacist said Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention held a confefence call with pharmacies to update them on how the booster shots will likely happen.

Frank Kacou at the Progress Pharmacy on Okeechobee Boulevard said they are bracing for a flood of requests for the boosters.

"What we need to do as pharmacists is make sure that we have a very good scheduling system in place, and the reason is everyone will be trying to get their third dose," Kacou said.

Kacou said the CDC said the boosters will be available eight months after the second shot, so the first round of boosters will be for those who finished the Pfizer two shot vaccine in January, and Sept. 20 could be the first day.

"They can get it anywhere they just have to have their card. If they don’t have their card, most pharmacies have a way to look it up on Florida shots," Kacou said.

So far its Pfizer only, but Kacou said Moderna’s booster will likely gain approval very soon, and Johnson & Johnson looks to be about two months away.

"A lot of people are calling already trying to schedule, but we can't do that right now, we have to wait for a solid date," Kacou said.