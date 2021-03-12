Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Martin County School District offering vaccination to educators ages 50 and older this weekend

Vaccines will be administered Saturday, March 13
items.[0].videoTitle
The Martin County School District announced Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to educators ages 50 and older.
Vaccine
Posted at 11:05 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 23:40:00-05

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County School District announced Thursday that it is partnering with several agencies to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to educators ages 50 and older.

Approximately 900 vaccines will be administered to eligible district, charter, and private school employees, the district said.

Vaccines will be administered Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. inside the Martin County High School gymnasium, located at 2801 S Kanner Highway in Stuart.

Employees must register for an appointment here.

Employees must also bring their driver's license and an educator or employer identification to their scheduled vaccine appointment.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right