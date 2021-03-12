Martin County School District offering vaccination to educators ages 50 and older this weekend

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County School District announced Thursday that it is partnering with several agencies to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to educators ages 50 and older.

Approximately 900 vaccines will be administered to eligible district, charter, and private school employees, the district said.

Vaccines will be administered Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. inside the Martin County High School gymnasium, located at 2801 S Kanner Highway in Stuart.

Employees must register for an appointment here.

Employees must also bring their driver's license and an educator or employer identification to their scheduled vaccine appointment.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.