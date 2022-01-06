COVID-19 testing sites operated by Curative closed due to number of COVID-19 positive employees

COVID-19 testing sites operated by the company Curative are closing immediately throughout the state due to a high percentage of employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Okeechobee County government officials were notified about the closure this afternoon.

Aside from the testing site in Okeechobee, Curative operates testing sites in Stuart (Martin County Department of Health drive-thru at 3441 SE Willoughby Boulevard), Wellington (12072 Forest Hill Boulevard), West Palm Beach (Universal Church at 854 Conniston Road), and Pompano Beach (Universal Church at 4051 N. Federal Highway).