COVID-19 testing sites operated by Curative closed due to number of COVID-19 positive employees

Monica Magalhaes
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jan 06, 2022
COVID-19 testing sites operated by the company Curative are closing immediately throughout the state due to a high percentage of employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Okeechobee County government officials were notified about the closure this afternoon.

Aside from the testing site in Okeechobee, Curative operates testing sites in Stuart (Martin County Department of Health drive-thru at 3441 SE Willoughby Boulevard), Wellington (12072 Forest Hill Boulevard), West Palm Beach (Universal Church at 854 Conniston Road), and Pompano Beach (Universal Church at 4051 N. Federal Highway).

