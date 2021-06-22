COVID-19 mobile units offering free vaccinations in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — COVID-19 mobile vaccination units will be back in Martin County this week.

Free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered in Stuart and Jensen Beach.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for those ages 12 and older with a parent or guardian present.

No appointment is necessary.

Times, dates, and locations are as follow;

Wednesday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stuart Flagler Park located at 201 SW Flagler Avenue.

Thursday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jensen Beach Langford Park located at 369 NE Dixie Highway.

Friday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stuart Sailfish Ball Park located at 300 SE Stypmann Boulevard.

For more information, click here.