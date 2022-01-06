Watch
COVID-19 home test kits to be distributed in Jupiter

A maximum of two test kits per household
Yuki Iwamura/AP
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jan 06, 2022
JUPITER, Fla. — COVID-19 home test kits will be distributed in Jupiter Friday, Jan. 7, the Town of Jupiter said in a tweet.

Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the Jupiter Community Park located at 3377 Church Street.

To obtain the test kits, individuals should access the park via Church Street. Island Way park entrance will be closed.

Proof of Palm Beach County residency must be provided.

A maximum of two test kits per household.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.