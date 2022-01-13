COVID-19 cases surge 113% in Indian River County in 7 days

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Fueled by the omicron variant, hospitalizations and new cases of the coronavirus continue to climb on the Treasure Coast.

In Indian River County, in just the last week, new cases have surged by more than 100 percent.

Indian River County moved its testing site to the fairgrounds near Vero Beach last week to accommodate the increased demand.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data from the CDC shows a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 in every county in Florida.

Hundreds of tests are done daily at the site, and there has been a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Over the past seven days, as of Jan. 13, Indian River County has seen 1,404 COVID cases, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.

That is a 113 percent increase in cases in the last seven days.

"We're feeling that here in the hospital, but fortunately the number of patients hospitalized has not climbed at that same rate or to that same number,” said Dr. Charles Mackett with the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Representatives of the hospital are also reminding people, especially if you are asymptomatic, not to show up to the emergency department for a COVID-19 test.

Instead, they urge people to come to a testing site like the one at the county fairgrounds.

Florida has the third most coronavirus cases in the past week at 448,232, only behind California at 736,964 and New York with 492,056.

Experts predict omicron will peak soon in Florida, possibly as early as this week.