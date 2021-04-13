Cooperstown baseball tournament requiring immunization

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mandy Applebaum loves to watch her son Preston play baseball.

"He started at age 3 and he's been playing ever since, and he plays travel and rec," she said.

Mandy said the ultimate dream for Preston and his teammates is to play in Cooperstown on their travel team the "Palm Beach Legends" in New York.

But a couple of days ago, she said a new requirement from Cooperstown Dream Parks has changed their minds.

"It said that your child had to be vaccinated to be able to go to Cooperstown," she said.

A notice was sent out by the organization on April 8. It states, "All participants, coaches, and campers 12 years and older must be immunized." It goes on to say "Campers under 12 years of age are exempt but must provide a negative test upon arrival."

WPTV reached out to the organization but got no response.

Steve Saccone is Preston's coach. He also has a son that plays ball.

"At this point, first of all, the 12-year-old boys can't get the vaccination. If they do require it for our team we have to decide how many kids can go and are willing to get the vaccine and how many are not willing to get it and therefore can't go," he said.

At the moment, all Florida residents 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the FDA. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for anyone ages 16 and up.

Mandy said knowing this, many parents are deciding to attend a different tournament in Cooperstown that doesn't require immunization.

"There's two Cooperstown, one Cooperstown is a mandatory vaccine and we're going to the all-star village which is not requiring it at this time so we're going to pray they do not," she said.

Mandy said if both tournaments require vaccination, they'll end up staying home.

