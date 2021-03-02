City of West Palm Beach honors victims of COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Allen Abdin sits at Rosemary Square taking in the sights and sounds. He relishes his time, in part, because he's a survivor of COVID-19.

"I got a call from a girl I was dating. She said she felt like she had symptoms," he said.

He said he quickly went to get tested, and it came back positive.

"I started to feel flu-like symptoms," he said. "I started to quarantine because I had roommates at the time and thank God none of my roommates contracted it."

As of this week, more than 500,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began. According to the Florida Department of Health, more than 2,480 residents in Palm Beach County have died from the virus.

"You may recall at the last city commission meeting, I did designate the first Monday in March, which is today, as COVID-19 Memorial Day," West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said.

This day remembers those who lost their lives from COVID-19 and honors those who continue to feel the impact.

"So, as you go about your business today, let us not lose sight of the sacrifices, the ultimate sacrifice that was paid by so many of our loved ones in the country," James said.

Abdin said the day is a gracious gesture and a reason to reflect.

"I like that the mayor is doing a day to remember that actually did pass," he said.

James said flags at City Hall will continue to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims of COVID-19.