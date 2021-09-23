CDC advisory committee to make recommendation about COVID-19 booster shots

WELLINGTON, Fla. — There have been mixed messages and confusion about when booster shots will be recommended to bolster your immunity against COVID-19.

"My concern was protecting myself," said Miguel Grillo.

Every day Grillo is exposed seeing patients. He’s a dentist at Healthy Smiles in Wellington and was fully vaccinated in January.

"When I went for my evaluation to see what my immune system was, it was below so I boosted myself," Grillo said.

Two weeks ago, Grillo received a booster shot, a third dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

"I was past the eight month period of the protection," Grillo said.

On Wednesday, a CDC advisory committee of vaccine experts met to provide recommendations and discuss who should be eligible to receive the COVID-19 boosters first. That decision could be made this week.

"You’re gonna have some people that are maybe not protected anymore or they’re getting close to losing their immunity," said Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi, an infectious disease specialist in West Palm Beach.

Osiyemi said data shows immunity against the coronavirus decreases after six months with the Pfizer vaccine and eight months with Moderna.

Osiyemi added that most people who were fully vaccinated earlier this year…should consider the booster before the holidays when cases are expected to spike again.

"So I think getting a booster shot before the holidays would be the perfect thing to do so if you’re hanging out with friends and family you can rest assure you’re protected," Osiyemi said.

Health experts already authorized the booster for people with weakened immune systems.

Grillo said he had no side effects after receiving his third shot.

"My best advice for the people that already had the vaccine to check their levels of immunity and see where they stand and if it’s low get that booster shot," Grillo said.

The CDC panel is expected to meet again on Thursday.

Many people are waiting for that clarification about exactly when they should get the booster shot. That could become more clear this week.