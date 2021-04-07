Boynton Beach offers COVID-19 vaccinations

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people were vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus on Wednesday in Boynton Beach. Many of them were over the age of 65.

Rosemarie Fronek and her mother Ilsa Gerace got their first COVID-19 vaccine at the Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center in Boynton Beach.

Both are over 60 and said they've been trying to book an appointment through different sites, but never had any luck.

Others over the age 65 said the same.

"I've been waiting for quite a long time and have been frustrated," one patient said.

"I tried to get it on Publix and I gave up," another patient said.

The city of Boynton Beach has been able to vaccinate more than 1,600 people with this clinic.

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jarvis Prince said he got help setting this up by following the town of Palm Beach.

"I took look at what they were doing and adopted their program," Prince said.

Those getting vaccinated say the sign up for these appointments was easy

"Both my husband and I were able to register," one patient said.

Prince added they do have a stand-by list for any extra vaccines at the end of the day to help those who didn't get an appointment.

The city of Boynton Beach said more appointments will open next Tuesday. Those will be for the following week on Wednesday and Saturday.

To register for an appointment, click here.