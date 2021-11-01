Baptist Health employee vaccine mandate goes into effect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All employees of Baptist Health hospitals were required by Monday to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have an approved exemption.

Baptist Health hospitals, which include Boca Raton Regional and Bethesda East and West, is the only local hospital group requiring COVID-19 vaccinations from its staff.

Right now, approximately 99% of its employees are in compliance.

Baptist Health said it is still receiving documentation from those who have received the vaccine. Any employee who is not in compliance is being placed on a personal leave of absence for one week and could be terminated.

Baptist Health said it is proud of this important step taken as an organization to protect each other and our community.

Cleveland Clinic said in the Florida region that 73% of its caregivers have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and it is working on encouraging others to receive the vaccine.

Palm Beach County's Health Care District, which includes Lakeside Medical Center, said 80% of employees have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wellington Regional Medical Center said its data is private and is not releasing that information.

WPTV has also reached out to Tenet hospitals, HCA Healthcare hospitals and Jupiter Medical Center.