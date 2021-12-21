Watch
Dr. Alina Alonso provides update on COVID-19 in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County health director Dr. Alina Alonso speaks to Palm Beach County commissioners about the surge in COVID-19, Dec. 21, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Posted at 9:01 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 09:59:11-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County's top health official is expected to provide an update on the surging number of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health of Palm Beach County, was speaking at Tuesday morning's county commission meeting.

The status report comes just days before Christmas and amid a surge in cases of the omicron variant, which now accounts for 73% of COVID-19 cases in the country.

New cases of COVID-19 in Florida have skyrocketed since Dec. 3 — increasing by 119%.

The meeting began at 9:30 a.m. Watch it live here and refresh this page for the latest information.

