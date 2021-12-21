Dr. Alina Alonso provides update on COVID-19 in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County's top health official is expected to provide an update on the surging number of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health of Palm Beach County, was speaking at Tuesday morning's county commission meeting.
The status report comes just days before Christmas and amid a surge in cases of the omicron variant, which now accounts for 73% of COVID-19 cases in the country.
New cases of COVID-19 in Florida have skyrocketed since Dec. 3 — increasing by 119%.
The meeting began at 9:30 a.m.