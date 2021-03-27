Age limit lowered prompting more people looking to get vaccinated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Caleb Winston is a survivor of COVID-19. So come Monday, when anyone 40 and older can get a shot, he's ready to step up.

"It's best for me to get so I won't get sick," he said.

But lowering the age limit doesn't sit well with Winston.

"Not 40 and up," he said. "Stay with 49 and up the people that really need it."

Starting April 5, all Floridians 18 and older can get COVID-19 vaccines. That's music to Kassandre Kallen's ears. Before contracting COVID-19, she was anti-vaccine, but not anymore.

"Now, after having gone through it, there's no doubt in my mind that I'm going to get the vaccine," she said.

Kallen said she's so adamant about being vaccinated, so any wait in getting an appointment won't stop her.

"Everything with this whole pandemic has been new," she said. "Like, we're trying to figure it out as we go, and I think things are getting better."

Palm Beach County leaders said the new scheduling system is ready to launch Saturday morning at vaccine.hcdpbc.org.

"As appointments open, patients will be able to book their appointments online right away," Darcy Davis, with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, said Friday. "They will see instant results and complete transparency. No more wondering if an appointment request was received or where someone's place is in line."

Winston said he's glad more people will be able to get vaccinated.

"This COVID-19 is getting way out of hand," he said. "A lot of people dying."