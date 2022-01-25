Rule changes for last 2 days of South Florida Fair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida Fair has changed a rule for its last two days.

Fair officials said starting Friday, children must buy a ride wristband prior to entering the fair. The new rule does not apply to advance ticket holders.

According to officials, parents have unsupervised kids roaming the fairgrounds at some of the busiest times.

"They're out here and they're not necessarily riding the rides," South Florida Fair President Vicki Chouris said. "They may run through the fairgrounds and they're trying to have fun, but they're also agitating people. Children need to be supervised. They need to be accompanied by an adult — children being under 18."

A fairgoer reacted to the new rule.

"We come every year," Rose Pierre Louis said.

For Pierre Louis, it's a chance to spend quality time enjoying an annual tradition.

"I really love the funnel cakes and the kids, they love the rides," she said.

There's one thing she won't do. She doesn't leave children unsupervised at the fair.

"As a parent, personally, I have a 13-year-old and I go pick up my friend's kids and I would never leave them unattended," she added.

Pierre Louis agrees with the changes.

"Just supervise your kids. Don't just drop them here," she said.

The new rules go into effect at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, which are expected to be the busiest days of the fair.