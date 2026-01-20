Dope Vegan burger spot takes on the South Florida Fair — and pirates

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It sizzles like beef.

It smells like beef.

But one bite will have you asking, “Is this really vegan?”

That’s exactly the reaction business partners Rhona Nain and Elizabest Singleton are going for. The duo-run Dope Vegan, a mobile kitchen parked across from Palm Beach International Airport on Military Trail, serving up plant‑based burgers packed with flavor, texture, and what Nain calls “lots and lots of love.”

“We want it to be flavorful, textured, full of life,” Nain said.

“When they take that first bite and they're like, ‘Is this vegan? Are you kidding me?’” adds Singleton.

From Dream to Mobile Kitchen

The two women said their current setup is the product of years of hard work — and grit.

“We dreamed. We had a vision, and we didn't stop until we made that vision come alive,” Singleton said.

Word‑of‑mouth has been their best advertising, but they admit it’s tough to grow on social media. That’s why, when the South Florida Fair reached out, they knew it was the perfect chance to share their burgers with a much bigger audience.

“I did research — the South Florida Fair drew in like over 400,000 people,” Nain said.

A Pirate Burger for a Pirate Party

This year’s fair theme — Party with the Pirates — inspired a brand‑new creation: the “Pirate Burger.”

It starts with a juicy plant‑based beef patty topped with melted cheese and homemade barbecue sauce, then stacks on a crispy vegan chicken patty with crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Dope Vegan’s signature “dope sauce.”

When asked what she would serve the most infamous pirate of them all, Blackbeard, Singleton said:

“I would serve him something sweet… because I want him to be nice to me."

Where to Try It

You can find Dope Vegan at the South Florida Fair near the agriculture area. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plant‑based meal or just curious about what a “Pirate Burger” tastes like, Nain and Singleton said they’re ready to win over skeptics — one bite at a time.

Read more of WPTV's related stories below:

South Florida Fair 2026 South Florida Fair: Here's what you need to know T.A. Walker

Shining A Light We found the South Florida Fair's hidden pirate speakeasy and you can too T.A. Walker

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.