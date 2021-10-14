Podcast hopes to boost tourism and economy on the Treasure Coast

As more and more people are relocating and calling South Florida home, the Treasure Coast is looking to benefit from being what they call "Florida's best kept secret."

The podcast "Don't Come Here" will spotlight different attractions or businesses and you'll hear from people in charge of keeping them running as they dish out insider knowledge.

"We took a real kind of tongue in cheek approach in how we position ourselves, so the theme is 'if you like long lines and you like waiting in traffic - don't come here we're not the place for you," said Nerissa Okiye, the tourism director for Martin County.

They're hoping to attract locals and tourists alike that can appreciate the charm and "Old Florida feel" of the Treasure Coast, while helping contribute back to the local economy.

"While we want to get visitors to come down and this is one of the avenues, we're using to get visitors to come down it's got some really good local content as well and regional content so it's not just for visitors it's something that our local community can enjoy as well." said Okiye.

While neighboring places like West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton continue growing, some people on the Treasure Coast take pride in not being crowded and tucked away leaving room to explore and have adventures.

"Not slamming any other destinations because we don't want to do that but just highlighting what makes us different in a fun way like 'If you like these certain things and you like nightclubs and being out all night - don't come here we're not the place for you, but if you like to spend time and reconnect with your family and friends you know maybe you want to think about it," said Okiye.

You can find the podcast on any of your favorite streaming platform or a video version on YouTube by clicking here.

They also want community feedback on what topics to cover so check them out on Facebook at "Florida's Treasure Coast."