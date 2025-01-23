YMCA of South Palm Beach County offers programs for those with special needs

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The next time you visit the YMCA of South Palm Beach County in Boca Raton, whether it be for the WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up or otherwise, we encourage you to check out Chase's Place inside.

Chase's Place is newly renovated and dedicated to programs, including after-school care and summer camps, for people ages 5 to 22 years old with diverse abilities and special needs.

There is great attention and care when it comes to the details in Chase's Place like sound-absorbing panels and a break room that's intended to be used as a calming space for anyone having a tough day.

Special Needs Coordinator Karly White said people at Chase's Place form lasting bonds with each other and with staff.

"There was this one kid that would pick flowers every day and put them on my desk," White said. "That would make my day because they don't know how much it means."

Chase's place is made possible by several community donors and the generosity of the late Craig and Judy Donoff.

They helped create the program in honor of their autistic son, Chase, who used to travel more than 30 miles after school to participate in a program that would meet his needs.

