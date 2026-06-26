Veteran says he got help at West Palm Beach's Hanley Center after years of drug addiction

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Surrounding the July 4th holiday, WPTV is examining ways to celebrate and support our military.

As local Chris Claflin will attest to, the Hanley Center in West Palm Beach is a valuable resource in supporting the mental health and well-being of service members or anyone struggling.

As Claflin explained to WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass, he graduated from Harvard Business School. He was also a U.S. Navy pilot and flew jets in combat, but all of that success fell apart when he became drug addicted for eight years.

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'Can't do this on your own': Local veteran shares addiction recovery story

Claflin traced the onset of the drug addiction, in part, back to not dealing with trauma he experienced as a child. He is currently more than a year sober, and has a message for anyone struggling, especially veterans.

“Get help," Claflin said. "You have to get help. You can’t do this on your own. It’s not something you can figure out. Once you get so far down the rabbit hole, you can’t pull yourself out on your own.”

Claflin is working to become a certified counselor after receiving help at the Hanley Center. He said the care he received there changed everything for the better.

For more information, go here.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.