Vero Beach woman to hold drowning prevention event

Janie Desir speaks with WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass at a "Let's Hear It" event in Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Vero Beach woman that WPTV first met last year is once again connecting local families with resources related to special needs.

WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass first met Janie Desir at a Let's Hear It community meet-up.

Desir has created and authored four braille books focusing on early learning for letters, numbers, colors and shapes.

Her next event is focused on drowning prevention.

It will be held Friday, April 18 from 2-6 p.m. at the Small Wonders Preschool Gym at 2746 U.S. Highway 1 in Vero Beach.

There's a $10 entry fee.

