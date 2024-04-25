'There’s no space:' Residents concerned over lack of cemetery space in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A concern from a resident has led to a WPTV investigation showing a lack of space at local public cemeteries in Boynton Beach.

The city of Boynton Beach, grappling with a shortage of cemetery space, is looking at proposals to expand existing land.

"All cities will eventually have to face this challenge,” said Boynton Beach Mayor Ty Penserga. “Land is limited, and the need for this cemetery plot will always be increasing.”

The city of Boynton Beach operates three cemeteries, including the historic Barton Memorial Park. Sara Sims Memorial Gardens and Boynton Beach Memorial Park are currently the only active public cemeteries. Through a public records request, we were told neither have open plots for sale.

Amid these concerns, resident Victor Norfus said he’s worried about where he will bury his loved ones.

“I buried my brother in Delray,” Norfus said. “I don’t know where I’m going to be buried. It’s just too expensive for everybody to go outside to these private cemeteries.”

Norfus said he has tried to reach out to the city for answers, but feels he doesn’t have a voice in this.

“There’s no space,” Norfus said. “There’s no reason for us to go someplace else. We got the land right here.”

Penserga said this is something they are focusing on.

“The city is moving forward with hiring consultants to put together new designs and plans to expand another cemetery site called the Sarah Sims Memorial,” Penserga said. “That expansion will increase the number of plots by 1,000.”

The issue of limited cemetery space was brought up during an April 2 city commission meeting. At this meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to utilize $65,000 from fund balance for land surveying, professional planning, landscaping, and architectural and engineering services at the Sara Sims Memorial Gardens/Cemetery.

But besides limited space, Norfus argued the city does not maintain the cemeteries.

“They don’t respect the living because they leave our graveyards filthy,” Norfus said. “They don’t respect the dead because of the same reason.”

Resdent Dee Clayton agrees with Norfus. She expressed her dissatisfaction to finding weeds all over Sara Sims.

“This is totally ridiculous,” Clayton said. “It is a damn shame that we have subjected ourselves to this.”

Penserga heard those concerns and said the city has hired a new parks and grounds director. He says maintenance is high on his radar.

“I’ve spoken to our city management about that and they are on top of it,” Penserga said. “They are going to get the work done. I don’t know what caused it, but that is completely unacceptable, and we will get that work done.”

Deputy City Manager Andrew Mack said the proposals from a consultant will be commissioned within the next 30 days.

“We would expect some kind of project back to the commission for approval within the next six months,” Mack said.

He said this would bring immediate relief to the community as they look for a long-term solution.