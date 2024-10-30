Thank you to everyone who came to our Let's Hear It meet-up at Palm Beach Zoo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The entire team at WPTV News is sending out a huge thank you to everyone who came to our Let's Hear It community meet-up at the Palm Beach Zoo.

"We've been doing these meet-ups for about two years, and I always wrap the day thinking how much I appreciate that people trust us to tell their stories," WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass said.

"People who had some long-standing issues, where they need an extra bit of help to solve, that's a big stand-out to me," WPTV News anchor Mike Trim said. "I look forward to getting to work on those stories."

We heard stories about why people are proud to live in South Florida. We also listened as people voiced concerns about confusion over medical bills and some safety issues on the roads. Now, the WPTV News team will get to work and help find answers to your questions.

Stay tuned for details on our next Let's Hear It meet-up in November on the Treasure Coast.