Speed humps installed in West Palm Beach neighborhood after months of waiting

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After months of seeking solutions for speeding drivers in their West Palm Beach neighborhood, residents on Chukker Drive can finally see results — two new speed humps have been installed on their street.

At a Let’s Hear It event in 2025, WPTV Anchor Mike Trim listened to concerned resident James Getty.

Getty told Trim he had been waiting months for a significant update after starting a petition to create the traffic calming measure of speed humps.

Getty said the frustration from his neighborhood was reaching an all-time high.

"From a one to 10, it's definitely over 10," Getty said. "I mean, you see it day in and day out. You walk your daughter to school every day and pick her up. I mean, it's not even just our street."

Getty's said drivers weren’t just speeding but using Chukker Drive as a road to avoid congested Summit Boulevard nearby.

Palm Beach County’s community revitalization office confirmed with Trim that speed humps were scheduled for construction after residents raised signed the necessary petition.

The West Palm Beach installation is part of a broader county effort to address speeding in residential areas. Two additional speed humps will also be installed soon on nearby Palm Avenue.

The success story has inspired other communities to take action. After the West Palm Beach story was shared, a Jupiter Farms resident reached out about her own advocacy efforts.

Chrissy, a Jupiter Farms resident, had circulated a petition and brought it to the county for action.

Her efforts paid off — several speed humps have now been installed on the stretch of Sandy Run near Jupiter Farms Road.

The installations demonstrate how community engagement through Let's Hear It meetups can amplify important local issues and lead to concrete solutions.

Residents interested in requesting speed humps for their neighborhoods can start the process by emailing the Traffic and Engineering Department at Eng-TrafficDivision@pbc.gov.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

