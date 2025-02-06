Safe summer camps: WPTV seeks advice from child counselor amid registration frenzy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Summer may still be months away but many local summer camp programs opened up registration this week, and as any parent will tell you, it can be difficult to navigate availability and affordability.

WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass is seeking solutions for safe summer camp experiences.

WATCH BELOW: Signing up for summer camp? This is what parents should look

Safe summer camps: Child counselor has this advice for parents

Dominika Nolan, the director of education and prevention services at the Center for Child Counseling, offered advice for parents considering summer camps while speaking to Glass at a recent Let's Hear It community meet-up.

"Ask what's the protocol. How do they screen their employees?" Nolan said. "What's their interview process? Do they do fingerprint checks?" Nolan said.

Nolan said it's important to find out if a camp is accredited by the American Camp Association and if it has a state license.

She also suggested requesting an in-person meeting with the camp director and considering it a red flag if there is any resistance.

WPTV also found there are scholarship and reduced rate options for summer camp at the YMCA of Palm Beach County at their locations in Boynton Beach and Boca Raton. There are similar options at Maltz Jupiter Theatre and the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County.

We also found a $50-a-week summer camp program at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. This will be its first year offering summer camp programs for children.