Peter Blum Family YMCA of Boca Raton aims to ensure no teen feels alone

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — When you visit the WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up on Thursday to share your story ideas at the Peter Blum Family YMCA of Boca Raton, make sure to inquire about the teen program.

"The connections last beyond the Y," James Rodriguez, the teen program director, said. "They will last beyond the teen space and it gives teens the opportunity to realize, 'I am not alone.'"

Inside the teen center, you'll find an air hockey table and a gaming room. You'll also find a room dedicated to arts and crafts and a comfortable area for teens to get their homework done or decompress.

Rodriguez said the goal is to create a home-away-from-home environment where teens feel safe and comfortable.

Click here to learn more about teen programs available at the YMCA.