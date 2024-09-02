Palm Beach County mothers raise awareness of pediatric cancer with I-95 billboard

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — September marks National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

At WPTV's Let's Hear It meetup in Wellington, two mothers affected by pediatric cancer spoke with anchor Mike Trim.

They're creating awareness in a big way with a digital billboard on Interstate 95 located between Sixth Avenue South and Tenth Avenue North in Lake Worth Beach.

Rachel Paine and Elan Klein of Palm Beach County both lost their sons to pediatric cancer.

For the billboard project, they've partnered together with 14 families who are either going through the fight right now or those who have also lost loved ones to the disease.

Mike Trim Rachel Paine's shirt with son Eli, lost at 7 to pediatric cancer



"I feel like everybody agrees that pediatric cancer shouldn't happen. Those words should not be together," Paine said. "Pediatric cancer's hard, right? People don't want to see sick kids, but we have to in order to make a change."

"I hope that for the families that are in the battle now that they know that they're supported as well through us," Klein said. "We're just hoping for some change."

According to the American Cancer Society, about 9,620 children will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States in 2024.

The billboard along I-95 will stay up for the entire month of September.

The mothers encourage everything to wear gold, which signifies awareness of childhood cancer and a fight for a cure.