PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — As WPTV marks 3 years of the Let's Hear It community initiative, Morning Anchor Ashley Glass is reconnecting with the people at the heart of one of the very first stories she covered.

"We were sitting without a place to go for eight months, and that's where this all came together, the Let's Hear It," Barbara Hymans said. "You all have walked with us."

Osto Group continues to thrive after finding new long-term home

Three years ago, Glass first highlighted the Osto Group's struggle to find an affordable space in the West Palm Beach area to continue their work shipping medical supplies to people recovering from bowel and bladder surgery. The report helped get results, and the Osto Group is now settled into an affordable, long-term lease to continue their non-profit work.

Glass has followed up with the organization over the years, also putting attention on their need for more volunteers. The story resonated with viewers, and volunteers responded.

Let's Hear It Volunteers show up BIG for Palm Beach County non-profit organization Ashley Glass

"I can't believe what's happened since I came to Let's Hear It," Hymans said.

WPTV has also covered difficult moments in their journey, including when the third founder in their trio, Stephanie Sullivan, passed away after a long battle with her health.

"I would think that she'd be overwhelmed with joy, because her legacy is moving on," Hymans said as she reflected on what Sullivan would think of all the positive developments for the Osto Group.

Palm Beach County Let's Hear It: Osto Group founder remembered for her impact on people in need Ashley Glass

The Osto Group is now seeking long-term sponsors to eliminate the $7 shipping charge on each order of medical supplies.

"Because you listened, and put a megaphone to our situation, and a solution was found, I get to come here every day," Marian Grace said. "Barb and I are of retirement age, but we don't want to go play Bingo. We'd much rather be here helping people."

WPTV

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.