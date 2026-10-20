Local court leaders urge residents to respond to jury summonses as turnout drops

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Court officials in Florida’s 19th Judicial Circuit are warning people who ignore jury duty summonses that they could face fines and other legal consequences.

The circuit serves Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties. Officials say low response rates are making it harder to select juries and can delay court proceedings.

At a recent WPTV Let’s Hear It meetup in Okeechobee, Jerald D. Bryant, clerk of circuit court and comptroller, spoke with WPTV reporter Brooke Chau about the problem.

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Treasure Coast courts crack down on jury duty no-shows

“We just ask one thing, and we don't ask you to do it often, but people just ignore them,” Bryant said.

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The numbers illustrate the concern. In April 2026, 300 people were summoned for jury duty, but only 60 reported.

That means just one in five people showed up.

Bryant said a jury summons is a court order and ignoring it can have legal consequences.

“It is contempt of court because a jury summons is a court order to appear,” Bryant said.

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Why jury duty participation matters

Court officials say low turnout can make it difficult to assemble a jury, potentially delaying trials and affecting defendants waiting for their cases to be heard, as well as victims and their families.

Chief Judge Charles A. Schwab told WPTV that higher response rates could also help the court use its resources more efficiently.

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“If we knew that that return rate was going to be 75% to 85%, that money could be diverted to things that we use in the community would rather be spending those on,” Schwab said.

What happens if you ignore a jury summons?

Court leaders say they plan to enforce the consequences for people who fail to appear for jury duty.

People who ignore their summonses could receive an order requiring them to explain their absence to a judge. They could face a $100 fine and still be required to serve on a jury.

Failing to appear for that court hearing could lead to a bench warrant and potential arrest.

Diamond Litty, public defender for the 19th judicial circuit, encouraged anyone with questions or a legitimate issue preventing them from attending to contact the court.

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“I encourage everyone to do the right thing, to not ignore it. If you have an issue, make a phone call. There's a number on the summons,” Litty said. "Please do the right thing."

Chief Judge Schwab said the court intends to enforce the consequences moving forward.

“Failure to show up there is a consequence, and the courts are going to be enforcing those consequences going forward,” he said.

What about Palm Beach County?

Palm Beach County is part of Florida’s 15th Judicial Circuit. People who miss jury duty there may receive a follow-up notice or face contempt-of-court proceedings, which can carry a fine of up to $100 under Florida law.

People who receive a jury summons should read it carefully and contact the appropriate clerk of court if they have questions or cannot attend.

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WPTV’s Brooke Chau reported this story as part of the station’s Let’s Hear It initiative, which connects journalists with community members and brings their concerns to local decision-makers.