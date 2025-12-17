Local animal rescue seeks community support to purchase 8.5-acre property in Loxahatchee

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — At our Let's Hear It event this week at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, anchor Tania Rogers connected with Joanna Maud, who works with the Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue.

The organization also has an animal hospital at Southern Boulevard and 441 in Royal Palm Beach.

Local animal rescue seeks help to buy 8.5-acre sanctuary

“So we are a nonprofit rescue and hospital. We primarily try to rescue moms with their puppies, we take in bottle babies, or we get litters that have been abandoned. We also try and take in dogs that need medical care," Maud said.

Now the organization is on a mission to purchase 8.5 acres of land in Loxahatchee called The Meadows. It will create more open space for the animals and a great environment to nurture the animals as they wait to be adopted.

Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue is raising funds for the purchase of the land. They are hoping the community will help them reach their goal.

So far, they have raised $80,000, with $27,000 remaining, Maud said.

“We are going to need to build it out. There’s some property on there that we can help with. The stalls, we can convert them into dog kennels. They’re all hurricane impact wise, so the community has been a great help so far,” said Maud.

For more information, contact Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue at 561-795-9999 or visit their website.

