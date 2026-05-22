Let's Hear It: Waste management fees increase at Indian River County condos

VERO BEACH, Fla. — WPTV follows through when you come to our Let's Hear It meetups.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim examined a condo association fee after listening to a viewer at our April meetup held in Vero Beach.

Waste management fees increase for Indian River County condos

Thomas Clark told Trim his condo association's waste management fees increased by 130 percent in the past year.

Clark did not want to name his condo association, but says it's one of many on State Route 60 in Vero Beach.

He thinks the increase must have been a mistake.

"I'm not really happy (with the increase), to be honest. I understand that if the county made a mistake, it should be on their end, you would think. Maybe look at something to help us out," Clark told Trim.

Trim reached out to the condo association, which would not comment.

Trim then reached out to Indian River County officials. A spokesperson said waste management fees did increase for condo associations starting last year.

County Community Affairs manager Angela Marzi said the increase went through a public hearing process that was publicly advertised.

Marzi said while the rate increased, a new benefit is the weekly collection of bulk items that don't fit in a dumpster.

Last year, WPTV reported that Indian River County rolled out a new mandatory waste collection program for unincorporated areas and Indian River Shores.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.