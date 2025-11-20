Let's Hear It: Stuart clinic provides free health care for Treasure Coast residents

STUART, Fla. — Listening is what it's all about at WPTV's Let's Hear It community meet-ups.

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic (VIM) in Stuart shared with WPTV at a recent Let's Hear It about the important services they provide for the Treasure Coast community — free of charge.

Stuart clinic provides free health care for Treasure Coast residents

"We often see people when there's already a problem because they've gone without," Kim Ouellette, case manager at VIM Clinic, said.

The free clinic off Balboa Avenue in Stuart is celebrating 30 years of helping the uninsured receive proper health care.

Ouellette told WPTV anchor Ashley Glass that the clinic's goal is to see more patients while they're in good health so they can better track long-term care.

"It's important for us to meet people when they're still healthy so we can do annual screenings and we can check their blood work," Ouellette said.

The clinic does not serve people on a walk-in basis. You have to be an established patient and meet certain eligibility requirements.