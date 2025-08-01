Let's Hear It: Residents look to prevent tragedy at crosswalk outside Sea Meadow community in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is always working on the concerns you bring forward to us at our Let's Hear It events, and traffic issues are consistently brought to our attention.

Mark Stephenson of Boynton Beach spoke with WPTV Anchor Mike Trim about an issue at his Sea Meadow 55+ neighborhood at a recent Let's Hear It event. Stephenson's concern was centered around the crosswalk that spans across Gateway Boulevard.

WATCH: WPTV Anchor Mike Trim seeks answers to concerns about Bonyton Beach crosswalk

WPTV is seeking solutions to concerns about this Boynton Beach crosswalk

Trim went to the neighborhood this week to speak with Stephenson and Charles Madden, who also lives in the neighborhood. They showed how, in order to activate a red light on Gateway Boulevard for vehicles, people have to press a button that allows for 45 seconds to cross before the light turns back to green.

"It's not enough (time) for me to get across the street because they don’t care," Madden said. "They drive like crazy and think they own the place. It’s just scary."

Stephenson and Madden have requested that the Palm Beach County Traffic Engineering Department make the light at Gateway Boulevard and Knight Road permanent and timed to operate on a cycle.

“We want the light to slow speeds down and save lives," Stephenson said. "It’s only a matter of time before we’re going to have the same incident, here again, somebody’s going to crash into something.”

Seeking answers, Trim spoke to Fadi Emir Nassar, the Palm Beach County traffic engineering operations manager. Nassar emailed Trim the latest traffic study from 2021 that showed there weren’t enough traffic incidents to warrant a full change on that signal.

However, Nassar said residents can request another traffic study at that crossing, which could start in January 2026. The first step is to email the county's traffic division through the contact section, or call them directly at 561-684-4030.